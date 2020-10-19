LSU's Myles Brennan 'questionable' to play this weekend due to injury

BATON ROUGE - Myles Brennan may not play for LSU this weekend as the quarterback continues to recover from an injury.

During his weekly press conference, Coach Ed Orgeron said the team initially thought he would be back at practice by now, but that has not happened.

“Myles has a significant injury to his lower body. We thought he would be back today. He’s not. I don’t know if he’ll play this weekend.”

Orgeron said he expects freshman quarterbacks TJ Finley and Max Johnson to see play this Saturday.

Brennan was also questionable to play last weekend before the Tiger's meeting with the Florida Gators was postponed.