LSU's Fournette says he's sitting out the Citrus Bowl

BATON ROUGE – Leonard Fournette will not play another game at LSU.

Fournette addressed the media Friday afternoon at LSU Football Ops.

“I wouldn’t want to be at any other school,” Fournette said. “LSU is forever in my heart.”

LSU’s star running back said he and head coach Ed Orgeron made the decision to sit out the Citrus Bowl to be 100 percent healthy for the NFL Draft.

“When Coach O was at USC he told me one day he would coach me,” Fournette said. “And look what happened.”

LSU is set to take on No. 13 Louisville at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Central Time at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

WBRZ Channel 2 will broadcast the game locally.