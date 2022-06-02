LSU's Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry earn collegiate All-American honors

BATON ROUGE – Two LSU Tigers are getting All-American recognition. Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews was named Thursday to the Collegiate Baseball newspaper first team, and sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry was named to the second team.

Crews, the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, is hitting .345 this season with 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 68 runs scored. His 21 homers are the most by an LSU player since outfielder Ryan Schimpf hit 22 home runs in 2009.

Crews was named by USA Baseball earlier this season to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.

Berry is hitting a team-high .381 on the year, including a league-best .400 in SEC games. The 2022 second team All-SEC performer has collected eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored this season.

The Tigers start their SEC tournament run Friday against Kennesaw State at 6 p.m.