LSU's Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry will play in Hattiesburg Regional

1 hour 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 02 2022 Jun 2, 2022 June 02, 2022 9:50 PM June 02, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

HATTIESBURG - The LSU Tigers will get a big boost back offensively with Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry returning to the lineup. Both players missed the SEC tournament due to injuries. 

Berry lead the Tigers in hitting .381 (72-for-189) on the year, including a league-best of .400 in SEC games. The 2022 Second-Team All-SEC performer has collected eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored this season.

Doughty is batting .281 on the year with 12 home runs and 51 RBI's. 

The Tigers will start their NCAA tournament run tomorrow against Kennesaw State at 6pm. 

