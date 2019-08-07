LSU's 2020 football schedule revealed

BATON ROUGE - The SEC has unveiled next year's football schedule for LSU.

Non-SEC West opponents include a home match-up against Texas on Sept. 12 respectively. The home rematch against Alabama is scheduled for Nov. 7.

You can view the full schedule below.

Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO

Sept. 12 TEXAS

Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)

Sept. 26 OLE MISS

Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE

Oct. 10 at Florida

Oct. 17 at Arkansas

Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 ALABAMA

Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 21 at Auburn

Nov. 28 at Texas A&M