LSU's 2020 football schedule revealed
BATON ROUGE - The SEC has unveiled next year's football schedule for LSU.
Non-SEC West opponents include a home match-up against Texas on Sept. 12 respectively. The home rematch against Alabama is scheduled for Nov. 7.
You can view the full schedule below.
Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO
Sept. 12 TEXAS
Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)
Sept. 26 OLE MISS
Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE
Oct. 10 at Florida
Oct. 17 at Arkansas
Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 ALABAMA
Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21 at Auburn
Nov. 28 at Texas A&M
