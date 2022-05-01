LSU's 10 draftees second to only Georgia in 2022 NFL Draft

They don't call it NF-LSU for nothing. The Tigers showed once again why it is premier destination for developing NFL talent. LSU with 10 total selections in this year's draft, second only to Georgia's 15. Alabama the next closest SEC school with 7.

LSU Tigers Taken in 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1 (3rd Overall): Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) - Houston Texans

Round 2 : Ed Ingram (OL) - Minnesota Vikings

Round 3 : Ty Davis Price (RB) - San Francisco 49ers

Round 4: Cade York (K) - Cleveland Browns

Round 4: Neil Farrell (DT) - Las Vegas Raiders

Round 5: Damone Clark (LB) - Dallas Cowboys

Round 6: Austin Deculus (OL) - Houston Texans

Round 6: Chasen Hines (OL) - New England Patriots

Round 7: Andre Anthony (LB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers