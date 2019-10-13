82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU rises up the ranks to number 2 in the latest CFB AP Polls

4 hours 7 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 October 13, 2019 1:32 PM October 13, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers rise to number 2 in the latest College Football AP Polls, jumping Ohio State and Clemson. This comes after their impressive 6-0 start, beating highly ranked opponents such as Texas and Florida.

This is the highest ranking the Tigers have had in the Ed Orgeron era. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days