LSU ranked No. 9 in AP Top 25 college football preseason rankings

2 hours 35 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, August 11 2025 Aug 11, 2025 August 11, 2025 11:15 AM August 11, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU is ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 college football preseason rankings.

Texas took the No. 1 spot for the first time in an opening poll, narrowly edging out Penn State by just five points in the closest preseason vote since 1998. Defending champion Ohio State is ranked No. 3.

Ten SEC teams are ranked in the top 25. 

LSU is set to play seven ranked teams during the upcoming season, including a season opener against Clemson on Aug. 30, broadcast live on WBRZ. LSU previously ranked No. 9 on the preseason Coaches Poll.

See the full rankings below: 

1. Texas
2. Penn State
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami (FL)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Ole Miss
22. Iowa State
23. Texas Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Boise State 

