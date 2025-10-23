71°
LSU presidential search committee reveals top candidates for university president
BATON ROUGE - The LSU presidential search committee announced their top candidates to be the university president at a meeting Thursday.
Among the finalists are current interim president Matt Lee, former University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, M.D., and current McNeese State University President Wade Rousse.
The position came open after William Tate left the post to take up the same job at Rutgers University.
