LSU practice report: Day 5

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday's practice returned to the sweltering heat outside on the Charles McClendon practice fields. LSU was in full pads for the first time this fall camp. After a physical practice on Tuesday, several notable players were absent from practice this afternoon.

News and notes:

LSU defenders absent

LSU All-American cornerback Greedy Williams and Mannie Netherly were not seen. In the back end of the secondary safety Eric Monroe wasn't spotted. At the linebacker position Tyler Taylor, Patrick Queen and Micah Baskerville all missed practice.

Quarterback competition

Day five of the quarterback race saw some shuffling in the order with grad-transfer Joe Burrow jumping up to the second-team. Justin McMillian continues to take first team reps with the offense. The early observation will tell you McMillian is the guy pushing the Ohio State transfer Burrow for a starting job.

Today during individual drills the quarterbacks worked through a series of wheel-routes with the running backs. Joe Burrow's accuracy missed on several passes, overthrowing the tailback down the sideline. On the flip side Myles Brennan had probably his best day throwing the football in the open portion of practice available to the media. The sophomore Brennan dropped several money balls right into the lap of the running backs during a portion of the swing routes patterns.

Here was the order the quarterbacks worked in during individuals.

(1) McMillan, (2) Burrow, (3) Brennan, (4) Narcisse

Jerry Sullivan "The Technician"

Wide receiver guru Jerry Sullivan continues to drill technique and footwork into the souls of LSU's wideouts. Today the receives were once again split up between wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan. The most notable thing to point out with the crop of receivers is Sullivan makes each guy re-run the route if he doesn't take the proper first steps. Today he made freshman JaMarr Chase re-run a simple route three or four times untill he finally got it down. The attention to detail is very avid in Jerry's approach with the wideouts.