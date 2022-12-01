47°
LSU Police investigating shooting threat written in school bathroom

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, June 14 2016 Jun 14, 2016 June 14, 2016 12:32 PM June 14, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police are investigating a shooting threat to the university that was written on the wall in one of the school's bathrooms.

The threat was written in a men's bathroom in an unspecified building on LSU's campus and reads: "I'm shooting the school. June 14 library 12 p.m."

According to LSU Director of Media Relations, Ernest Ballard, the school is aware of the threat and takes any and all threats to the school seriously.

