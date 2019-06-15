Latest Weather Blog
LSU police arrest man tied to on-campus robbery
BATON ROUGE - LSUPD has arrested a man connected to a robbery on the university's campus.
According to an LSU spokesperson, the crime happened before 10 p.m. April 28.
Authorities say a student was walking down Forestry Lane when he was approached from behind by two males. He told police the two then pushed him to the ground and took his watch, phone and wallet.
The victim says the robbers then attempted to use his debit card at an ATM. The ATM is where investigators were later able to retrieve footage of the suspected robber.
Campus police released photos of a potential suspect on June 11th showing that individual at an ATM just outside campus.
With the help of tips, police were able to identify the suspect to be Cameron Colemon.
Colemon was arrested and booked in simple robbery and access to device fraud.
