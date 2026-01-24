49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 dead following house fire in West Baton Rouge on Maple Street

5 hours 9 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, January 24 2026 Jan 24, 2026 January 24, 2026 8:23 AM January 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Erwinville — Two people are dead after an early morning house fire on Saturday, according to West Baton Rouge Fire officials. 

Fire crews arrived around 5:15 a.m. to find a residence on Maple Street in Erwinville engulfed in flames. 

Investigators stated that the fire was originally reported by a driver traveling on Highway 190.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days