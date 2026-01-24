49°
2 dead following house fire in West Baton Rouge on Maple Street
Erwinville — Two people are dead after an early morning house fire on Saturday, according to West Baton Rouge Fire officials.
Fire crews arrived around 5:15 a.m. to find a residence on Maple Street in Erwinville engulfed in flames.
Investigators stated that the fire was originally reported by a driver traveling on Highway 190.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
