Wilkinson County High School increases security for Friday night game following student's death

Friday, January 23 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WOODVILLE, Ms. — Wilkinson County High School is tightening security for a Friday night game after the death of a student-athlete. 

Wilkinson County senior 17-year-old Enaje Bates died from injuries she received during a shooting in Centreville, according to a report from The Democrat

Deputies with the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office said that Bates was riding as a passenger in a vehicle with two other people when the shooting occurred. 

Since her death, the school has been operating under a lockout status to ensure the safety of students and staff. Access to the school's campus has been limited with increased law enforcement presence planned for a game on Friday. 

The school announced that it will be enforcing controlled entry points, a clear bag policy, and designated fan sections with no re-entry allowed. 

Bates died two days before her 18th birthday on Jan. 21. Wilkinson County High School honored her life by organizing a balloon release for her birthday.

WBRZ has reached out to Woodville law enforcement for more information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

