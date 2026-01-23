Man found guilty of 2021 murder at the OYO Motel sentenced to life in prison

DONALDSONVILLE — A man found guilty of a 2021 murder at the OYO Motel on La. 70 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

An Ascension Parish jury found 37-year-old Marty Leonard of Pierre Part guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property in July for the murder of 25-year-old Qwonkeious Williams in 2021.

According to officials, video surveillance showed Leonard at the scene of the shooting saying he was planning to shoot and kill someone. The video showed Williams walking into the motel toward his room before being shot by Leonard. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

Leonard was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.