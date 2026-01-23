School districts, universities announce schedule changes, closures ahead of severe winter weather

BATON ROUGE — Due to this weekend's winter weather, various school systems have announced remote learning for Monday, Jan. 26.

The following schools shifted their schedules due to the possibility of icy road conditions and power outages:

East Baton Rouge Parish School District:

Students will not report to school in person on Monday. Teachers will provide assignments and learning activities for students to complete at home, and families should monitor school and teacher communications for specific instructions.



Southern University:

The Baton Rouge campus will be remote on Monday, and campus dining services will be available in Dunn Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn about more closures here.

Learn more about this weekend's winter weather from the WBRZ Storm Station here.