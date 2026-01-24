Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery facing additional drug charges following investigation
VERDUNVILLE — A man arrested for an alleged armed robbery is facing additional drug charges following an investigation by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to officials, on Dec. 10, 41-year-old Jermaine Spain allegedly entered a Verdunville business, brandished a firearm, and stole money before fleeing the scene.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Spain kept several pit bull dogs at a residence.
After executing several search warrants in Centerville and Verdunville, nine dogs were seized.
Officials claim that Spain had 88 grams of marijuana, THC capsules and drug paraphernalia on his person at the time of contact. He also allegedly admitted to selling drugs while being interviewed by investigators.
Spain was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked for armed robbery and nine counts of pit bull violation. Additional drug charges are pending.
