$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday



NBA:

Rockets @ Pistons: Pistons -3.5

Kings @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -11.5

Suns @ Hawks: Suns -3.5

Pelicans @ Grizzlies: o239.5 Total Points

Nuggets @ Bucks: Nuggets +6.5

Raptors @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers +3.5



NHL:

Golden Knights @ Maple Leafs: u6.5 Total Goals

Lightning @ Blackhawks: Lightning ML

Blues @ Stars: Stars ML

Flyers @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals

Ducks @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Devils @ Canucks: Devils ML

Saturday





College Basketball:

TBD



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

Sunday





NFL:

Patriots @ Broncos: u42.5 Total Points

Rams @ Seahawks: Rams ML





NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD