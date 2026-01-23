Governments, organizations announce closures taking place across capital area due to winter storm

BATON ROUGE — Governments and organizations are announcing closures in preparation of a winter storm this weekend. See a full list of closures in the area below:

East Baton Rouge Parish

- The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging announced it will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, in anticipation of the impending winter storm. Meals on Wheels clients who normally receive meals on Monday will instead receive their meal boxes on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 24. Clients must be home at the time of delivery to receive them.

- St. George Chamber of Commerce meeting set for Jan. 26 has been postponed, new date to be announced.

St. Mary Rouge Parish

- Berwick Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

Tangipahoa Parish

- Village of Tangipahoa is suspending utility disconnections through Jan. 29, 2026.

- Kentwood City Hall will be closed on Monday.

West Baton Rouge Parish

- The West Baton Rouge Parish Commodities distribution dates changed as a result of inclement weather; the new dates will be Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Addis, Brusly, Erwinville, Winterville, Feb. 4 at the same time in the Port Allen area, and Feb. 5 at the same time for people to walk into food banks.

