Wilson Police assistant chief stabbed in domestic dispute early Friday morning, deputies say
WILSON - The Wilson Police assistant chief was stabbed in what deputies believe was a domestic dispute early Friday morning, the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said they were dispatched around 3:10 a.m. to the 10000 block of Grant Street. The assistant chief, Tyrone Kilbourne, was the victim, according to deputies. The incident happened while he was off-duty and the stabbing was believed to be intentional.
Kilbourne is believed to be in stable condition and could be discharged as early as this evening or tomorrow morning.
