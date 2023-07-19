LSU players rave over Myles Brennan

Just last week LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said true freshman quarterback Myles Brennan was good enough to start right now, but he didn't want to throw him in the fire just yet.

According to Brennan's teammates, it's Myles who's firing up LSU's depth chart this fall camp.

"He's a good kid man, I don't know him personally but he has a release on him," said Tigers nose tackle Greg Gilmore."

Even some of the veteran guys have taken notice.

"Man he has a pretty ball," admitted John Battle, Tiger senior safety. He's one of the very few freshman that I've seen throw the ball like that."