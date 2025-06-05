Latest Weather Blog
LSU pitcher Kade Anderson named May's Sugar Bowl Athlete of the Month
BATON ROUGE — LSU pitcher Kade Anderson was named May's Allstate Sugar Bowl Athlete of the Month.
Anderson beat out several other athletes from Baton Rouge, New Orleans and south Louisiana for the award. Anderson graduated from St. Paul's School in Covington and is now a sophomore at LSU.
In his May starts, he helped lead the Tigers to a record of 4-1. After his dominant outings in May with a 2.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts, LSU baseball secured the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This season, the southpaw has a 9-1 record in his starts with a 3.28 ERA and 156 strikeouts. As of June 1, he was ranked No. 1 in the nation for strikeouts.
"And Kade, as Kade has been all year, was the best pitcher on the planet tonight. And executed at a high level," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said after a victory over Dallas Baptist in a Baton Rouge-hosted Regional.
LSU then went on to beat the Little Rock Trojans 10-6 in Game 7 of the Regional. The team is now set to host a Super Regional against West Virginia starting Saturday. The first game of the series is at 1 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium.
