83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia

43 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 9:44 AM June 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — After a 10-6 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in Game Seven of a Baton Rouge-hosted NCAA Regional, the LSU Tigers will play West Virginia this weekend in a Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU baseball will play the Mountaineers starting on Saturday at 1 p.m.. The teams will then play another game at 5 p.m. on Sunday. If necessary, a third game will be played on Monday, but the time of that potential tie-break game has not been set.

West Virginia rallied this past weekend against Kentucky during a Regional in Clemson, winning 13-12 in Game 6.

LSU and West Virginia's games will all be broadcast on ESPN2.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days