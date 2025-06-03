Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia
BATON ROUGE — After a 10-6 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in Game Seven of a Baton Rouge-hosted NCAA Regional, the LSU Tigers will play West Virginia this weekend in a Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium.
LSU baseball will play the Mountaineers starting on Saturday at 1 p.m.. The teams will then play another game at 5 p.m. on Sunday. If necessary, a third game will be played on Monday, but the time of that potential tie-break game has not been set.
West Virginia rallied this past weekend against Kentucky during a Regional in Clemson, winning 13-12 in Game 6.
LSU and West Virginia's games will all be broadcast on ESPN2.
