LSU parking passes skyrocket on secondary ticket-selling sites ahead of Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - This weekend’s highly-anticipated game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide may be giving people the idea of making some serious cash through Stub Hub, a secondary ticket seller.
That same website lists premium parking tickets for up to $6,000.
“That's ridiculous, that just shows how much parking we need here," said LSU student, Hayden Nugent.
LSU’s ticket manager, Brian Broussard, says the university partners with the seller only for the purposes of selling tickets to fans who may not have access to tickets once they are sold out through the university.
As for parking passes, it's something they have no authority over. However, they're trying to warn fans.
"Be careful when you are buying passes or parking passes on Stub Hub or any third party site," said Broussard.
Some people prefer to use a ride sharing service like Lyft, or Uber, to avoid the parking chaos altogether.
