50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Panhellenic Council holds vigil for sorority member struck by car

23 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, January 22 2023 Jan 22, 2023 January 22, 2023 9:14 PM January 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Sunday evening the LSU Panhellenic Council hosted a candle-light vigil near the LSU lakes in memory of Madison Brooks, an sophomore who died after being struck by a car on Burbank Drive last weekend. 

Brooks was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and a mass communication major. 

Trending News

The Panhellenic Council said that it will continue to send their support and prayers to Brooks' family. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days