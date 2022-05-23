77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Year for baseball

1 hour 22 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, May 23 2022 May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 2:28 PM May 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named the SEC Co-Player of the Year for the 2022 baseball season.

During his sophomore season, Crews hit 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored.

Trending News

No. 21 LSU is playing in the SEC Tournament Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days