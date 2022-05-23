LSU outfielder Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Year for baseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named the SEC Co-Player of the Year for the 2022 baseball season.

All Eyes On 3@__dc4__ is your SEC Co-Player of the Year!



?? https://t.co/IGMWEGlGf6 pic.twitter.com/m3AstSutCI — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 23, 2022

During his sophomore season, Crews hit 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored.

No. 21 LSU is playing in the SEC Tournament Wednesday at 8 p.m.