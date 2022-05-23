75°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Year for baseball
BATON ROUGE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named the SEC Co-Player of the Year for the 2022 baseball season.
All Eyes On 3@__dc4__ is your SEC Co-Player of the Year!— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 23, 2022
?? https://t.co/IGMWEGlGf6 pic.twitter.com/m3AstSutCI
During his sophomore season, Crews hit 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored.
Trending News
No. 21 LSU is playing in the SEC Tournament Wednesday at 8 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen missing, toddler drowned in separate incidents involving vacationing capital area families
-
Residents gather to help high crime rate community
-
Body of dentist found after deadly False River boating crash: 2 killed,...
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...