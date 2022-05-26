86°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU opens 2022 football season with 4 night games, 3 of them in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - All four of the Tigers' games this September will be played at night in Louisiana.
The SEC announced Thursday that all four games, including LSU's season opener in New Orleans on Sept. 4, will kick off no earlier than 5 p.m.. The rest of Tigers' September schedule includes home games against Mississippi State, Southern University and New Mexico.
Primetime Tigers— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 26, 2022
Every game in September, including all three home games will be at night.
??https://t.co/M8yc7wedh4 pic.twitter.com/uUIcy67kUz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating string of similar robberies in Garden District area
-
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urging boaters to stay safe ahead of...
-
Woman still searching for answers in mother's mysterious 2008 death
-
Storage facility's mistake caused disabled man's belongings to be thrown in the...
-
House struck by stray bullet after gunfire erupted on I-10
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...