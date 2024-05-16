LSU-Ole Miss baseball game moved up due to incoming weather

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE — The start time of the LSU-Ole Miss baseball game scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to 4 p.m. due to a forecast of inclement weather.

The game was originally set to begin at 6 p.m.

LSU, who is currently 33-20, will play a three-game series against Ole Miss throughout the weekend, with games scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.