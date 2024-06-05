74°
LSU-North Carolina regional matchups set NCAA tournament record
BATON ROUGE — The LSU-North Carolina matchups on Saturday and Monday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were the two most-watched NCAA baseball regional games on record, ESPN revealed Wednesday.
Game 7 featuring LSU and North Carolina on Monday averaged 964,000 viewers on ESPN2, while Game 4 between the Tigers and Tar Heels on Saturday averaged 756,000 viewers, marking the two most-watched regional games on record.
Overall, the 16 NCAA regionals last week produced the largest-ever viewership for the regional round across all ESPN networks.
