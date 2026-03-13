LSP: Rideshare driver arrested, accused of killing Baton Rouge woman in drunk driving crash

BATON ROUGE - A rideshare driver from Ponchatoula who allegedly killed a Baton Rouge woman in a head-on crash while driving drunk was apprehended in Mississippi, Louisiana State Police said.

According to LSP, Manmeet Singh, 30, was driving while intoxicated along Interstate 10 in St. John the Baptist Parish on Sept. 23, 2025.

LSP says Singh drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another car, killing Patricia Saidu, 21, of Baton Rouge. According to her family, Saidu was a Liberty High School alumna, had recently completed a four-year degree at Xavier University and was preparing to enter medical school.

Troopers say Singh was taken to a hospital, where he recovered from his injuries and was later released.

Officials found Singh in Madison, Mississippi, and he will face charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving in the wrong direction.