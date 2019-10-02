LSU names Dave Aranda defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Friday night that Les Miles has hired Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda to fill the same vacancy for the Tigers.

Aranda has served as the Dc with the University of Wisconsin for the past three seasons.

During that time his defenses have been in the top 5 nationally in most defensive categories.

From 2013-15, Aranda’s defense allowed an average of 289.4 yards per game – which ranks first in the nation over that span. His defense allowed 16.9 points (No. 2 nationally), 179.9 passing yards (No. 3 nationally) and 109.6 rushing yards (No. 4 nationally) over the three years, a span that saw Wisconsin win 30 games with just 10 losses.

Aranda’s 2015 defense capped the regular season leading the nation in points allowed at 13.1 points a contest. Wisconsin also currently ranks No. 3 in the nation in total defense (268.5 yards per game), No. 4 in rushing defense (95.4 yards per game) and No. 7 in passing defense (173.2 yards per game).

Miles commented on the hire in a LSU release:

“This is a great hire for us,” Les Miles said. “Dave has an outstanding track record of producing some of the best defenses in college football. We’ve seen him up close and understand how difficult it is to have success against him.

“He’s everything that we were looking for in a defensive coordinator. He’s youthful with tremendous enthusiasm; our players are going to love him. He’s brings great defensive knowledge to our staff both as a technician and as a strategist. We are thrilled that he’s joining us.”

LSU opened the 2014 season against Aranda and Wisconsin, winning 28-24. However. Aranda’s defense limited the Tigers to 126 rushing yards as LSU used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Badgers in Houston. LSU opens the 2016 season against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

Aranda will take over an LSU defense that could return as many as nine starters from a unit that allowed 24.2 points and 347.2 total yards (122.9 rushing, 224.2 passing) a contest.

“Dave will bring different packages and an attacking style to the field,” Miles said. “Watching his defense play, they are tough to move the ball on and they are sticky in every situation. His defenses do a great job of getting off the field.

“He’s going to be a great fit for our personnel. He’s a players’ coach and we are really excited that he’s going to be a LSU Tiger.”

Aranada takes over for Kevin Steele who left LSU to accept the same position with Auburn.