LSU Museum of Art returns this summer to host free art making events throughout BR

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Museum of Art's Neighborhood Arts Project is returning this summer to provide kids with a way ton easy, fun, and free way to make art throughout the capital city.

Throughout the summer months, the NAP will set up pop-up tents across the city for families and children to stop by and get their creative juices flowing.

Sites are typically set up in historically underserved areas, catering to people who traditionally receive little or no arts programming or access to free summer activities.

Brandon V. Lewis, LSU Museum of Art Educator, says "I am thoroughly looking forward to the Neighborhood Arts Project this summer. We have added a multitude of new stops and partners, which is evidence of how the program is not only growing but making a positive change in the community. NAP is important because it not only opens doors of artistic exploration but also helps add value to the often overlooked and underserved parts of this city."

The schedule and site locations can be seen on the LSU MOA's website here.