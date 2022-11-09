LSU Men's Hoops team starts the Matt McMahon era beating Kansas City 74-63

61°
2 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, November 09 2022
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't always pretty but Matt McMahon gets win number 1 as the head coach of LSU, as the Tigers beat Kansas City 74-63. 

LSU held the Kangaroos to only 33 percent shooting, and forced 18 turnovers. On the offensive end, the Tigers weren't very consistent. Adam Miller lead all Tiger scorers with 18 points on 6 for 14 shooting. Murray State transfer KJ Williams finished the night with a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards.

The Tigers dominated in transition, having 21 fast break points compared to Kansas City's 7. 

LSU will be back on the court against Arkansas State this Saturday at 5pm in the PMAC. 

