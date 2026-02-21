Livingston Parish deputies searching for guardian of found child

LIVINGSTON — Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office found a missing child on Saturday.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the child was found on Suma Hill Road. There is currently no known information about the child.

Deputies said the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has taken the child into custody.

LPSO has not received any calls about a missing juvenile at this time.