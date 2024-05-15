LSU men's golf qualifies for NCAA Nationals after top-five finish in home regional

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men’s golf team took care of business at their home NCAA Regional on Wednesday locking up a top-five finish ensuring that they punched their ticket for a spot in the upcoming NCAA Nationals in California in a couple of weeks.

LSU men's golf took care of business and earned that top five finish today at the NCAA Regional at the University Club.



Senior Connor Gaunt led the way for the last three days, but he got total team help to seal the invite to Nationals. @LSUMensGolf pic.twitter.com/J0CglddXCv — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) May 15, 2024

The men's team locked up a spot at the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2019 as the Tigers’ third round score of 4-under 288 moved their tournament total to 4-over 868 for the week at University Club in Baton Rouge.

“This was thrilling, this was a fight and I’m very proud of the team,” interim head coach Andrew Nelson said after the Tigers locked up their finish. “We played a good round yesterday, we put together a good round today and had everybody in the field competing and playing hard. I’m excited that the boys got to walk out of here going to the national championship and it was so special to do it at home.”

The Tigers were led by senior Connor Gaunt who fired a 5-under, 211 that was good enough for a tie for fifth place overall.

Senior Alex Price provided the Tigers a much needed spark in the final day of NCAA Regional play. Price carded a three birdie, zero bogey day that left his scorecard at three under.

LSU will begin stroke play at the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, California at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa on Friday, May 24th.

30 teams and six individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play.

Following 54 holes of competition, the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match-play competition and the 72-hole stroke-play individual champion.

The top eight teams after 72 holes of play will be placed into a bracket thereafter.