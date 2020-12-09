LSU men's basketball team cancels Saturday's game due to COVID concerns

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU's men's basketball team has canceled its Saturday, Dec. 12 game against South Florida in Atlanta due to contact tracing issues.

Despite the cancellation, the team is not totally suspending its schedule.

LSU Basketball issued the following statement regarding the game cancellation, Wednesday: "The game will not be played because of contact tracing issues. The team is still conducting basketball activities with the exception of the days off normally scheduled this week because of final exams.

The logistics of the contact tracing causes the cancelation of the contest on Saturday in Atlanta and hopefully a possible replacement game can be scheduled before league play begins on the 29th."

The team has since added an additional home game against Sam Houston on Monday Dec. 14 to replace the canceled game. No fans will be admitted into the arena. Only those on the player-pass lists of the respective teams will be admitted to the Maravich Center.