62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball gives up go-ahead three pointer with 1.2 seconds left, loses 68-66 to Nicholls

2 hours 17 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 9:16 PM November 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU lost Friday night 68-66 to Nicholls at the PMAC on a last-second three pointer that gave the Colonels the lead.

LSU started out rough, as they trailed by 19 heading into the half. However, in the second half of the game, LSU cut the deficit and even took the lead with about five seconds left.

However, Nicholls' Jalen White hit a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left on the clock, resulting in the win for Nicholls and a tough start for the Tigers, who fall to 1-1.

Trending News

LSU plays Dayton at Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16 at 3 p.m. central.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days