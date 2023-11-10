LSU men's basketball gives up go-ahead three pointer with 1.2 seconds left, loses 68-66 to Nicholls

BATON ROUGE - LSU lost Friday night 68-66 to Nicholls at the PMAC on a last-second three pointer that gave the Colonels the lead.

LSU started out rough, as they trailed by 19 heading into the half. However, in the second half of the game, LSU cut the deficit and even took the lead with about five seconds left.

However, Nicholls' Jalen White hit a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left on the clock, resulting in the win for Nicholls and a tough start for the Tigers, who fall to 1-1.

LSU plays Dayton at Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16 at 3 p.m. central.