LSU men's basketball gets defensive stop at buzzer to beat Georgia

31 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 10:51 PM February 27, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team won another nail-biter Tuesday night.

The Tigers beat Georgia by one point, the third straight LSU win by one point.

After leading by 13 at the half, the Tigers allowed Georgia to take the lead late in the second half. With 15.8 seconds left, LSU's Will Baker hit two free throws to give LSU a 67-66 lead.

On the ensuing Bulldog possession, the Tigers forced two Georgia misses before grabbing the rebound as time expired.
LSU is now 15-13 overall and 7-8 in SEC play.

The Tigers play at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

