64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball faces defending NIT champions North Texas in first round of NIT

2 hours 51 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, March 17 2024 Mar 17, 2024 March 17, 2024 8:38 PM March 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Photo: @LSUbasketball

LSU men's basketball will be playing North Texas in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament at the Maravich Center.

LSU faced North Texas early in the season and defeated the Mean Green 66-62 at the Charleston Classic.

The Tigers tied for seventh-place in the SEC during regular season games. They lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament to Mississippi State. 

Trending News

LSU and North Texas will play on Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days