79°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins selected as semifinalist for 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy
BATON ROUGE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was named a semifinalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy.
The Campbell Trophy recognizes academic success, football performance and outstanding leadership.
"Their accomplishments reflect the lasting impact of our game - building character, discipline, and leadership, extending far beyond football," National Football Foundation President and CEO Steve Hatchell said.
Finalists for the award will travel to the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, where a winner will be announced as the 36th recipient of the Campbell Trophy.
Trending News
Perkins, a junior, has a career total of 180 tackles and 14 sacks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 people shot at immigration detention facility in Dallas and the shooter...
-
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in...
-
Local organization remembers anniversary of Battle of Baton Rouge during American Revolution
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Fried Chicken Festival 5K Run/Walk in New Orleans
-
Trump administration cuts to the Upward Bound program will impact Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity