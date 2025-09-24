LSU linebacker Harold Perkins selected as semifinalist for 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy

BATON ROUGE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was named a semifinalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy.

The Campbell Trophy recognizes academic success, football performance and outstanding leadership.

"Their accomplishments reflect the lasting impact of our game - building character, discipline, and leadership, extending far beyond football," National Football Foundation President and CEO Steve Hatchell said.

Finalists for the award will travel to the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, where a winner will be announced as the 36th recipient of the Campbell Trophy.

Perkins, a junior, has a career total of 180 tackles and 14 sacks.