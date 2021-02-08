Latest Weather Blog
LSU inviting students to interview for review of university's sexual misconduct policies
BATON ROUGE - LSU is inviting its student body to have a role in an external review of its Title IX policies.
In an email sent out to members of the university community Monday, LSU President Tom Galligan said law firm Husch Blackwell is on track to finalize its review of the school policies by early March. LSU expects to make those findings public at that time as well.
On top of a completion timeline, the message also included an open invitation for LSU students to take part in group or individual interviews with the firm.
Anyone interested can sign up for group interviews here and individual interviews here.
LSU announced it was hiring Hush Blackwell last year to review its policies related to reporting sexual assault after a USA Today report which cited several instances in which the school allegedly mishandled such cases.
