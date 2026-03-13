46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana State Police investigating shooting involving St. Helena Parish deputy; suspect in custody

Friday, March 13 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a shooting involving a St. Helena Parish deputy that happened Thursday night. 

According to troopers, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Willie Redden Road near La. 10 in Greensburg. 

Information was scant, but troopers said that one suspect was taken into custody after the shooting and that neither deputies nor the suspect was injured.

"This remains an active investigation," LSP added.

