46°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police investigating shooting involving St. Helena Parish deputy; suspect in custody
GREENSBURG — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a shooting involving a St. Helena Parish deputy that happened Thursday night.
According to troopers, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Willie Redden Road near La. 10 in Greensburg.
Information was scant, but troopers said that one suspect was taken into custody after the shooting and that neither deputies nor the suspect was injured.
"This remains an active investigation," LSP added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crafted Nibbles BR is hosting a St. Patrick's Day block party along...
-
Louisiana State Police investigating shooting involving St. Helena Parish deputy; suspect in...
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: This year's Grand Marshal is...
-
Report: Livvy Dunne cast in 'Baywatch' reboot
-
Ahead of 41st Wearin of the Green parade, officials remind everyone to...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...