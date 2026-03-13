East Baton Rouge Parish Schools to host community meeting on realignment and school start times

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced plans on Friday to host a community meeting discussing the district's proposed realignment plans and adjustments to school start times.

At the meeting, district leaders will provide information and gather feedback from families, educators and community members regarding the proposed realignment plans and adjusted start times, including a plan to reconfigure grade bands at four schools.

The first realignment plan went into effect at the beginning of the 2025-26 school year, affecting 28 schools in the area with changes including the closure of nine schools, the relocation of four schools, new grade configurations at seven schools and attendance zone changes for 12 schools. The new plan will go before the School Board in April.

Six schools also implemented new start times for the current school year, including Capitol High School, Capitol Elementary School, Glen Oaks High School, Glen Oaks Park Elementary School, Melrose Elementary School and Merrydale Elementary School.

The high schools and middle schools adjusted their school days from 7:10 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. to 8:50 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. The elementary schools also shifted their times from 8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The meeting will be held on Monday, March 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Belaire High, 12121 Tam Drive.