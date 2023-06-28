96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU hosting championship celebration at Alex Box Stadium tonight - Watch it here

1 hour 59 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 June 28, 2023 12:04 PM June 28, 2023 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU is celebrating its seventh College World Series title, and the school's second national championship in the span of a few months, at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.

Stream the event on Channel 2, WBRZ+ and the WBRZ YouTube channel live at 7:30 p.m.. More details on how to watch here.

Fans are invited to the Tigers' storied baseball stadium for a presentation of the championship trophy and an address from Coach Jay Johnson. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and all non-premium areas will open for general admission. 

The ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. and close out with a fireworks show. 

LSU's usual stadium security policies will be in effect. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days