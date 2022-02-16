LSU hoops cruises past Georgia 84-65 for 3rd straight victory

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team improves to 19-7 on the year, and 7-6 in SEC after a 84-65 win over Georgia. Although the Bulldogs are the worst team in the conference, the Tigers came out and did what they were supposed to.

LSU dominated the boards 35 to 27, and outscored Georgia in the paint 52 to 20. The Tigers were lead by Sophomore Tari Eason who had 21 points, and 9 boards and senior Darius Days with 15 points and 12 boards.

“Good win. I thought we handled defense. I am disappointed in the last four and a half minutes of the game. We let them score on six of the last seven possessions. That is not good, but I thought (Xavier) Pinson, obviously with 10 assists, and Tari (Eason) was phenomenal in the first half just driving and finishing and (Darius) Days did a great job getting himself going on the offensive glass. Really pleased with those guys. You know we had 12 turnovers going into the last four minutes, then we gave the ball up three times. We got too sloppy at the end. Our defensive rebounding was much improved. I think they only got about 22-23% of their misses. We did a great job on the offensive glass with getting almost 50% of our misses. I thought that was a positive and it was a good win. We've got to move forward and get ready for South Carolina on Saturday,” said LSU head coach Will Wade.

The Tigers have 3 games left of the regular season, and 3 of them are against ranked opponents. LSU is 17-0 this season with the starting lineup of Pinson, Murray, Wilkinson, Days and Eason.