LSU hits two grand slams to defeat Kentucky 11-0 in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. - LSU baseball got a big victory over third-seeded Kentucky on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament. The game was halted after the 8th inning, as the Tigers run-rule the Wildcats 11-0.

The Tigers' offense got the party started early with a game leadoff home run to left field by Michael Braswell.

The Tigers had a phenomenal outing from RHP Luke Holman, as he dominated on the mound with seven strikeouts and no hits through his six innings of work on only four days' rest.

Reliever Gavin Guidry came in to finish off the Wildcats, allowing only one hit and one walk in the final two innings of the game.

LSU got some late-game insurance from Jared Jones and Tommy White, who hit grand slams in the 7th and 8th innings respectively. It is the first time in SEC Tournament history that a team hit two grand slams in the same game.

The Tigers will now face the winner of Wednesday's game against South Carolina and Arkansas on Thursday afternoon at 4:30. That game will air on the SEC Network.