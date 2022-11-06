LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win against Bama

Photo: @SheaDixon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU will have to pay another $250,000 fine after fans stormed the field in Tiger Stadium Saturday night to celebrate a win against Alabama.

Read the SEC's full statement below:

"The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will be fined for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Alabama on November 5.

LSU will incur a fine of $250,000 for its fourth offense under the league's access to competition area policy. After three violations of the policy, the fine remains at $250,000 for all subsequent violations. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Ole Miss earlier this season.

Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The policy states that "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy."

Financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference. Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses. The policy was originally adopted by a vote of Conference members in 2004 and financial penalties were increased by action taken by the membership during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings.

The SEC announced last week that a Conference working group on event security will review and update policies intended to address post-game spectator incursion on competition fields and courts in the SEC with any new regulations to be implemented for the 2023-24 athletic year."