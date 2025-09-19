LSU hammers Air Force 17-5 to finish unbeaten weekend

BATON ROUGE - In his collegiate debut the true freshman right-hander Jaden Hill carved through the Air Force lineup while the LSU bats overpowered the Falcons en-route to a 17-5 win Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Hill's first career win helped push the Tigers to a perfect opening weekend with wins over ULM, Army and Air Force. The 6'4" flamethrower dialed up heat in the mid 90's and spun off filthy breaking balls in his first rookie start. Hill struck out eight over five innings of one-run ball.

The Saturday-Sunday combination of Hill and Landon Marceaux resulted in just two runs on six hits in 10.2 combined innings with 13 strikeouts.

Offensively everybody in the lineup recorded at least one hit as the Tigers pounded out 20 hits. Paul Mainieri emptied the bench even allowing pitcher Clay Moffitt an at-bat in the 8th inning.

First basemen Drew Bianco clobbered the only home run of the day which just so happened to be the first of his LSU career. Shortstop Josh Smith recorded a 4-for-4 day at the plate and drove in a pair of RBI to go along with two doubles.

LSU loaded the bases early in the first inning after consecutive walks. Zach Watson then drove a two-run double off the wall in right. Designated hitter Saul Garza followed with a two-run double of his own before catcher Brock Mathis added an RBI double as well.

Record Breaking Attendance:

Opening weekend at the Box broke a new LSU record with 35,463 fans in attendance.

Next up:

The Tigers will turn their attention to two tough midweek games. On Tuesday LSU will host the Southeastern Lions, Ffeshman Cole Henry will get the start. Then on Wednesday Eric Walker will make his first start post Tommy John surgery at Northwestern State.