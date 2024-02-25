LSU gymnastics to compete for spot in NCAA Super Six Friday

Image via: http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=210672300

FORT WORTH- The LSU gymnastics team will compete on Friday in the NCAA Semifinal I for a NCAA’s Super Six.



Friday the third-ranked gymnastics team will fight for fifth appearance NCAA Super Six appearance in the semifinal.



LSU is set to take on Florida (No.2), Auburn (No. 6), Georgia (No. 10), Minnesota (No. 14) and Stanford (No. 18) is the semifinal for one of the three spots in the Super Six.



The top three finishers in semifinal I will meet the top three teams from semifinal II in the Super Six at 8 p.m. CT Saturday. The second semifinal is comprised of No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Utah, No. 8 UCLA, No. 9 California and No. 12 Nebraska.



LSU enters the semifinal after capturing a fourth-straight NCAA Regional title in Athens. The Tigers posted a 197.300 score that ranked as the second highest of any team in a regional.



LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux said that the team is “extremely prepared for anything” and wants the team to have fun while competing.



“ I just want to remove the clutter and let this group go out there and have a ball,” Breaux said.



“I want our gymnasts to show consistency – step up on the podium, enjoy the experience, smile in the beginning and smile at the end. If that’s happening, we’re being successful,” she said.



The Tigers will open the meet on the bye before bars and rotate to bars, beam, bye, floor and vault.



Auburn will start on vault, Standford on bars, Georgia on beam, Florida on the bye, and Minnesota on floor.



The competition will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in Fort Worth Convention Center Arena. It will air on ESPNU and fans can also watch live streams on WatchESPN.com.